Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 7 (and public beta 6)

[Update: Public beta 6 is now also available for testers.]

Once again after just a week since the last developer beta, Apple has released the seventh developer beta preview. iOS 11 brings new features like drag-and-drop and a redesigned multitasking interface for iPad, a new customizable Control Center, and much more.

iOS 11 beta 7 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.

Apple’s previous iOS 11 beta introduced refinements to Notification Center, changes to multitasking on iPad, new TV Provider placeholder listings, and other minor tweaks. As we approach the final release this fall, we expect more refinements ahead of the last few beta versions.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below:

We’ll update below with any changes discovered in the latest iOS 11 beta.

Discovered changes:

New Apple Music icon in Now Playing widget when no content is playing

From iOS 11 beta 7’s Release Notes: