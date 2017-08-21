Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 7 (and public beta 6)

[Update: Public beta 6 is now also available for testers.]
Once again after just a week since the last developer beta, Apple has released the seventh developer beta preview. iOS 11 brings new features like drag-and-drop and a redesigned multitasking interface for iPad, a new customizable Control Center, and much more.
iOS 11 beta 7 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.
Apple’s previous iOS 11 beta introduced refinements to Notification Center, changes to multitasking on iPad, new TV Provider placeholder listings, and other minor tweaks. As we approach the final release this fall, we expect more refinements ahead of the last few beta versions.
For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below:
We’ll update below with any changes discovered in the latest iOS 11 beta.
Discovered changes:
- New Apple Music icon in Now Playing widget when no content is playing
From iOS 11 beta 7’s Release Notes:
Bluetooth
New Features
- The CBManagerStatePoweredOff value of CBManagerState now indicates both when Bluetooth is powered off in Settings and when the user has limited Bluetooth in the Control Center for use only by Apple Watch and Apple Pencil. (33226095)
Known Issues
- Updating from iOS 11 beta 5 to beta 6 or later may stall indefinitely. If the progress bar on the Settings > General > Software Update pane stays full for more than a few seconds without showing the Install dialog, use the workaround below.
- Workaround: Follow these steps to delete the software update and then reinstall the new beta:
- Open Settings > General > iPhone Storage.
- Select the iOS 11 Developer Seed causing the error and press Delete.
- Open Settings > General > Software Update and download the the update.
- Important: Stay on the Software Update pane until the update is ready to install.
- When prompted, install the update.