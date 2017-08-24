Square opens its first brick and mortar store for tech support and more

Popular payment processing company Square has tried a variety of approaches to attract new businesses to its service this year. Now, the company has opened a store focused on tech support in New York City.

AirPods

This past January, Square launched a campaign offering discounted card readers/Apple Pay terminals for businesses along with up to $12,000 of payment processing for free. Additionally, Square offered up to $350 for businesses that had the Apple Pay Square reader and accompanying sign facing customers.

Then in February, Square released a new POS system called Square for Retail with a 30-day free trial. The company then hosted a free tech talk in June during WWDC.

The latest effort from Square is a physical location in New York City. In a blog post, the company shared that the space is called ‘Square Showroom’ and will serve a few purposes including: a support desk, a pop up shop to feature Square sellers’ merchandise, a space for special events, and a place to test out Square products before buying them.

If you want to check it out, Square notes that during the week the location will operate by appointment only, while on the weekends it will be open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Square Showroom is located at 197 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012.

So come visit us! Book a private onsite demo with your sales contact. Or book an appointment with our Support team online or via our Square Appointments app for hands-on training and troubleshooting.

Via The Verge

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: