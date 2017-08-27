Apple to host Star Wars-themed in-store sessions in celebration of Force Friday II

As we approach “Force Friday II” this week, Apple is ramping up its commitment to the celebration. On its website, Apple has outlined a handful of different Star Wars-themed events it will be hosting for free in its retail stores over in the coming week…

As outlined by MacRumors, Apple will host these events from Friday, September 1st through Saturday, September 9th in the following countries:

United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Hong Kong, Italy, Switzerland, and Sweden

Headlining the events and being offered at most retail stores in participating countries is a session dedicated to helping attendees build their own Star Wars trailer with an iPad and iMovie:

How To: Build Your Own Star Wars Trailer Explore how to create a Star Wars trailer with authentic footage from the films. You’ll discover signature Star Wars trailer-making techniques in an exclusive video from The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson. Then you’ll create your own trailer complete with titles, transitions, sound effects, and official Star Wars music using iPad and iMovie.

Another popular session will be part of Apple’s “Kids Hour” series, which helps children between the ages of 6 and 12 learn how to code. The Star Wars-themed session will focus on programming a BB-8 droid:

Kids Hour: Coding the Droids from Star Wars Join us for an exciting Kids Hour starring the galaxy’s favorite droids. Using the same code developers use every day, kids will bring Star Wars droids to life by programming simple movements, loops, and more. Then they’ll design a maze and navigate their droids through the obstacles. Kids can bring their own iPad and Sphero robot, or we’ll provide them. Recommended for ages 6 to 12.

A variety of other sessions are being offered as part of Apple’s celebrations of Force Friday II. For instance, visual effects and animation studio Industrial Light & Magic of Lucasfilm will talk about how they’re using animation and 3D modeling during a session at the Union Square store in San Francisco:

Join ILM’s Hal Hickel, Landis Fields, and Colie Wertz and explore how they use animation and 3D modeling to bring the Star Wars galaxy to life. They’ll share their creative process, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at their journey from stop motion to CG. Then you’ll create your own Star Wars droids using the same techniques used at ILM—all with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

In addition to the in-store sessions, it was previously announced that augmented reality Star Wars characters would appear in Apple retail stores next week as well. Force Friday II will begin at midnight PDT (3am ET) on September 1st. As for The Last Jedi,itself, you’ll need to wait for that to hit theaters on December 15.