Apple shares detailed Human Interface Guidelines for developers building ARKit apps

Apple this evening has released a handful of new resources for developers who are building augmented reality applications. The company has outlined the best practices for building such applications in its Human Interface Guidelines, it said in a blog post.

Apple published an update to its developer website this evening announcing the release of the new Human Interface Guidelines for ARKit. The company has made the documentation available via its ARKit website, as well.

Design intuitive augmented reality experiences for iOS using the best practices now available in the Human Interface Guidelines, and explore new sample code for ARKit. We can’t wait for your apps to be available to hundreds of millions of people with the launch of iOS 11 this fall.

Apple outlines several guidelines for ARKit developers, including things like watching out for the user’s safety, helping them navigate the augmented reality field, and more:

Use the entire display to engage people.

Create convincing illusions when placing realistic objects.

Consider physical constraints.

Be mindful of the user’s comfort.

If your app encourages user motion, introduce it gradually.

Be mindful of the user’s safety.

Use audio and haptic feedback to enhance the immersive experience.

To the extent possible, provide hints in context.

Avoid unnecessary interruptions to the AR experience.

Avoid trying to precisely align objects with the edges of detected surfaces.

As usual, Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines are incredibly thorough, so you can check out the full document right here.

In addition to the publication of the ARKit Human Interface Guidelines, Apple this evening is also reminding developers that their applications must handle in-app purchases in the App Store:

With iOS 11, users can browse in-app purchases directly on the App Store and start a purchase even before downloading your app. During the iOS 11 beta period, promoted in-app purchases are displayed on the App Store without the ability to buy. Starting this fall, your app must handle App Store transactions of promoted in-app purchases in order for your in-app purchases to be displayed on the App Store.

Apple will release iOS 11 next month with new features such as ARKit and as we inch closer to that release, the company is seemingly trying to tie up loose ends and make sure users have an enjoyable experience on release day.

