Apple releases new Beats Studio 3 headphones featuring W1 chip, better noise cancellation and battery life

Apple has added a new addition to its W1 lineup, the Beats Studio 3 over-ear headphones ($349). The new models utilize the W1 chip for automatic pairing to iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch as well as boasting up to 40 hour battery life. These look very much like Beats’ answer to the Bose QC35 headphones.

The other flagship new addition for the Studio 3 series is adaptive noise cancelling. The headphones listen dynamically to the surrounding environment and algorithmically adjust the intensity of noise cancellation. With noise canceling enabled, battery life drops to a (still impressive) 22 hours.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

In general, the new Studio 3 look much like the previous generation. The basic premise is the same: they are over-ear versions of the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones.

Whilst the design largely resembles the Studio 2, Apple says the internals have been reworked and the ear cushions are more comfortable than ever before, designed for all-day use.

The new ‘Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling’ relies on two integrated microphones to detect ambient sound and compares the waveforms to the sound file of the music.

Beats claims its noise cancellation is more advanced than its competitors (Bose), which are typically bad at cancelling mid-range sounds.

The inclusion of the W1 chip means that the headphones are designed to be used with Apple devices, although they will work with any Bluetooth device.

In the box, Beats ship the headphones, a carrying case and a micro-USB charging cable (no Lightning). There are now five W1 headphones on the market; see how the Studio 3’s compare to the AirPods, Powerbeats 3, Beats X and Solo 3’s.

Apple has not updated the wired version of the Studios; it appears the company is abandoning its non-wireless products. Of course, you can still use the 3.5mm jack on the ‘wireless’ Studios if you don’t want to use Bluetooth for whatever reason.

Battery life is rated at 22 hours with the adaptive noise cancelling switched on, and 40 hours with noise cancelling disabled (matching the Solo 3’s.) The Studio’s feature a Fast Fuel mode which gives 3 hours of playback on a ten minute quick charge.

When the battery is nearly depleted, the headphones will automatically disable noise cancellation to extend longevity as much as possible.

The headphones are being sold in six colors (red, matte black, white, rose, blue and shadow gray). The Shadow Gray color is limited edition, featuring gold accents.

The new Beats Studio 3 headphones can be ordered from Apple today for $350, but they ship in October.