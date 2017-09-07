9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Bands $5, Twelve South Charging Headphone Stand $60, Bose Speakers $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up a new Apple Watch band from under $5 shipped in multiple sizes/colors
Twelve South’s Fermata Headphone Stand has integrated charging: $60 (Reg. $80)
Upgrade to Bose Companion 2 Speakers for $60 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $99)
The latest 4/5K iMacs from Apple up to $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped
Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]
Chain Breaker’s 2D platforming is now free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: 8mm Vintage Camera free for first time (Reg. $2)
- Cytus on iOS is now free for first time this year (Reg. $2)
Review: LEGO rolls out new BB-8 kit w/ over 1,100 pieces and interactive movable parts
9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
LG 29-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ HDMI input upgrades your desk setup for $200
- Add a Roku Express to your TV for just $25 at Amazon, Best Buy, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Bose MIE2i Mobile Headphones $60, more
- Control your lights with Alexa thanks to this 2-pack of Levitron wall switches for $80
- Daily Deals: Canon AiO Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint $70, Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV $310, more
- Today only, Suaoki 100W 18V Solar Panel Charger for $140 (Reg. $180)
- Deebot N78 Robotic Vacuum handles the dirty work for you at $135 shipped
- Spotify and Hulu now offer an incredible $5 bundle for students
- LEGO unveils Star Wars, City and Friends-themed holiday Advent Calendars
- Bose’s new SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker sports a tiny but ultra-rugged design
- Fujifilm takes the wraps off new 4K-enabled X-E3 mirrorless camera
- Build Your Own Raspberry Pi Car and Learn from Seven Courses for $179
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: GRID 2, Implosion, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein Two-Pack $25, Battlefield 1 Revolution $40, more
- Macy’s has 100’s of specials: up to 70% off clearance Nike, Calvin Klein, more
- Save big on Coach, UGG, Frye and more with the 6pm Big Birthday Event
- Save on Top-Selling Premium Pillow Collections at Amazon, today only from $22
- Gotham Steel Ultimate 15 Piece All in One Chef’s Kitchen Set $120 (Reg. $160)
- Crock-Pot 6-Quart Slow Cooker + Dipper for $28 shipped (Reg. up to $50)
- Yankee Candle takes up to 60% off including Wood Wick with prices starting at $4
- Today only, save on Education Furniture and Supplies from $10 at Amazon
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Grovemade’s new Desk Shelf System brings organization to your workspace
Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
Philips announces new QHD 27-inch monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
The coolest pet gadgets that you need to get today
- Amazon and Walmart announce the Top Toys for Holiday 2017
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse
- This iPhone-connected mug keeps your beverages hot or cold for up to 12 hours
- Neato’s latest robotic vacuum sports advanced floor mapping, Alexa integration and more
- Nike now builds custom shoes in under 90 minutes at its Makers’ Studio in NYC
- Best Game Releases for September: Cuphead, Destiny 2, Dishonored, Metroid, more
- Check out these must-read books for fall that everyone is raving about
- The Slate 2+ can instantly turn your pencil drawing into a digital copy
- Sphero’s latest Star Wars iPhone-controlled droids include R2-D2 and BB-8
- Sennheiser unveils trio of new earphones including 10-hour wireless & high-end wired options
- JBL Free earbuds are the company’s foray into true wireless earbuds
- DJI announces new quieter, longer lasting Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro in Obsidian
- Sony launches new RX0 action camera with same 1-inch image sensor as RX100
- Bang & Olufsen showcases new OLED 4K TV with AirPlay and more built-in
- Audio-Technica unveils a series of new Bluetooth headphones at IFA 2017
- SanDisk unveils 400GB microSDXC card, the highest-capacity model ever
- Acer showcases new powerhouse Orion 9000 desktop PC & curved 35-inch 1440p display
- Build your own R2-D2 with littleBits’ & Star Wars’ Droid Inventor Kit
- Garmin launches $200 vívosport fitness tracker w/ GPS, HRM, and other new features
- Ricoh unveils new 360-degree camera sporting 4K video capture and 3D audio
- LEGO unveils a series of new Star Wars kits + the 630-piece BB-8 set
- Logitech unveils powerful Craft keyboard and MX Sound speakers
- Qardio launches new QardioBase with improved sensors, wider base
- ASUS unveils Windows Mixed Reality-based Headset w/ integrated cameras
- Samsung’s new Gear IconX wireless earbuds have improved battery life and Bixby Voice [Gallery]
- Logitech’s new Wireless Mechanical Keyboard promises gamer performance, more
- D-Link’s new $60 Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera offers HD streams at an affordable price
- Western Digital unveils updated My Cloud Home NAS drives, available now
- Acer just introduced an all-in-one 4K camera with 360-degree capture