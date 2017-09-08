Chip-maker TSMC announces August revenues up 28%, driven by A11 production

TSMC has announced that its August revenues have increased 28% sequentially thanks to ‘robust’ shipments of 10nm chips – which include the A11 chip used in this year’s iPhones …

NordVPN

While the year-on-year rise to date is a more modest 2.6%, the company is forecasting another record year, estimating that total year revenue will be up 5-10% on 2016, reports Digitimes.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$8.12 billion and US$8.22 billion in the third quarter, up nearly 16% on quarter. For all of 2017, the foundry forecast revenues will increase 5-10% from the record high of NT$947.94 billion set in 2016.

Its production of chips using the 10nm process accounted for 10% of total revenues last month, up from just 1% in the previous quarter.

TSMC is believed to be the sole supplier of A11 chips, just as it was for the earlier generation used in the iPhone 7. Previous A-series chip production was split between TSMC and Samsung, but the Korean-made chips used in the iPhone 6s were shown to caused the device to run hotter and offer poorer battery life than the TSMC versions.

Samsung hasn’t given up hope of winning A-series chip orders for next year’s iPhones, with one Korean report suggesting that it has already done so. TSMC, however, still has a technical lead over Samsung, already offering a 7nm process for next year’s devices.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: