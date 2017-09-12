Twitter users (needlessly) worry that the iPhone X won’t recognize them without makeup …

Twitter users are worrying that the face-recognition system in the new iPhone X won’t recognize them without make-up, if they change their hairstyle or have just had a few drinks …

HuffPost collected a number of examples.

I’m about to be locked out of my phone after I take off my makeup huh

Bruh when I wake up in the morning I look like a whole different person, don’t do this

So that a lot of girls with makeup on won’t be recognized by their own phone

But i look like two different people 90% of the time

I have no eyebrows w/o makeup this is gonna be a PROBLEM

Me before and after drunk at 5am