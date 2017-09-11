How to watch the live-stream of tomorrow’s iPhone X/iPhone 8 keynote on your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

We’ve been learning rather more about tomorrow’s event than Apple would like thanks to iOS 11 GM firmware leaked to us on Friday evening. Info we were able to glean from the code ranged from new wallpapers to the apparent names of this year’s iPhones.

But while 9to5Mac readers may be in for fewer surprises than most, there’s still no substitute for watching the keynote live …

Apple will be live-streaming the event from the new Steve Jobs Theater tomorrow at the following times:

10am PDT

1pm EDT

6pm UK

7pm Europe

From an iPhone, iPad or Mac, just head to the Apple Special Event webpage. On an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, you’ll need to be using Safari on a device running iOS 9.0 or later. On a Mac, you’ll need to use Safari on a machine running macOS 10.11 or later. You can also watch it on a PC running Windows 10, where you’ll need to use the Microsoft Edge browser.

On an Apple TV, you’ll find the event in the Apple Events app. If you have a 4th generation box, you’re all set. If you have the 2nd or 3rd generation model, you’ll need to make sure it’s running software 6.2 or later.

We’ll of course also be bringing you live coverage of the event.

