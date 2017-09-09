iOS 11 + iPhone X tidbits: Face ID interface and setup, Camera app adjustments, more

The leaks from the iOS 11 GM continue this weekend. Following information such as a new Portrait Lighting feature and the iPhone X naming scheme, developers have now uncovered additional details on Face ID, the Camera app, and more.

The most interesting tidbit here is a look at the Face ID interface during the setup process. While earlier reports had explained details about how Face ID works, this is the clearest look at the interface. Shared on Twitter by Guilherme Rambo, you can see the square face design outline the face during the authentication process. When the face is recognized, the borders light up and the animation transforms into a smiley face.

The video shared on Twitter isn’t accurate in terms of timing, as Rambo notes. He also says he’s not sure if there will be a camera preview during the authentication process, so the focus here is on the animation. This process is most likely related to the initial setup process of Face ID rather than the unlocking process, much like the fingerprint outline that appears during Touch ID setup.

Rambo has also shared a screenshot of the Face ID preferences. Here you can see the option to use Face ID for things such as iPhone unlock, iTunes and App Store purchases, and Safari AutoFill. Notably missing here is Apple Pay.

Ideally, Face ID will work passively after the initial setup process as this animation is a bit long to have to sit through every time. For more information on Face ID, check out Greg’s full breakdown from last night.

Rambo also offers a look at the iPhone X’s camera interface. While not a whole lot here is different, you can see the extra black space at the top and bottom to “accommodate the notch and home indicator.” Furthermore, he says the camera shutter button “gives a nice haptic feedback” when running on a 2017 iPhone.

There’s also a new activity indicator when loading a video. The indicator appears in the status bar along the top, which as we noted earlier, is completely rethought on the iPhone X thanks to the notch.

We’ll keep digging through the iOS 11 GM to see what else we can uncover. Read more below.

