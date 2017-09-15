Best Apple Watch Series 3 Bands – leather, sport, nylon, loops, and more

Pre-orders for Apple Watch Series 3 officially went live this morning, and hopefully you were fortunate to get yours placed before shipping times started to slip. Whether this is your first wearable from Apple or you’re simply upgrading, you’ll likely want to buy a few extra bands for different occasions.

Any good 9to5Toys reader knows that Apple’s official first-party bands are way over-priced. While the quality is good, you can often find two or three nice alternatives on Amazon from other manufacturers for the price of one band at Apple. We’ve put together a list of our favorite bands below, covering a wide range of materials from leather and nylon to silicone and stainless steel. Head below for our top picks.

Thankfully when Apple introduced Series 3 on Tuesday, it didn’t change the physical design of the watch band lugs. That means nearly every option available on the market should have day one compatibility with Apple’s latest wearable.

I personally have about 15 different bands that I’ve collected over the last few years. Despite the inventory, I usually only stick with two or three. A sport band is a must-have, whether it’s Apple’s official Nike option (or a knock-off) as well as an alternative for dressier occasions. I’d recommend picking up at least two alternatives to whichever style ships with your Apple Watch as a starting point.