iPhone 8/X pre-order hub: How to get the phone & all the essential accessories

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 are official and today is the day the phones begin to go up for preorder from Apple. Will you preorder direct from Apple’s website for your first chance at the device? Or will carrier deals and upgrade programs prove tempting enough to wait and take your chances at lining up for the official retail launch day later this month?

Below is our iPhone 8 preorder hub where we break down everything you need to know about where and how you can get your hands on the new phones first.

Thanks to our sponsor Speck and its brand new line of iPhone X and iPhone 8 cases available now.

HOW TO PRE-ORDER:

Direct from Apple: One of your first opportunities to get your hands on the devices will be by pre-ordering from Apple.com or the Apple Store iOS app. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went up for pre-order today at 12:01 PST/3AM ET ahead of a September 22nd launch. And the iPhone X pre-orders will begin next month on October 27 for a launch slated for Nov. 3. The best way to avoid any delays when ordering is to ensure sure your account info (credit card, shipping address, etc) is set up and in good standing well before preorders go live. And be sure to put any accessories you want with your order in your cart beforehand.

Carrier availability/Upgrade programs: You can check upgrade options through Apple.com, the Apple Store app, or the major carriers’ websites. check your account status with your carrier to check your upgrade eligibility. You can also check your upgrade eligibility for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, and Apple’s website will show you pricing and installment plan options for all the major carriers as well as shipping estimates. Through Apple’s website you canto check your upgrade eligibility. You can alsoand Apple’s website will show you pricing and installment plan options for all the major carriers as well as shipping estimates.

Retail availability: With the devices scheduled to ship to pre-order customers on September 22nd (and Nov 3 for iPhone X), this will also be your first chance to get the new iPhones in stores. If you miss preorder stock and you’re willing to possibly lineup or find a local carrier store or retailers with stock on day one, you could still get the device as early as possible on day one. Apple keeps stock for its own stores and retail partners, so while pre-orders usually sell out quickly, you’ll still have a shot in stores.

Deals & Promos: If you’re planning or willing to go with an upgrade program or carrier plan, most of the carriers have promotions available. Sprint, for example, is offering 50% off payment plans with a trade-in. And T-Mobile is offering to pay off the remainder of your current installment plan payments.

ACCESSORIES:

(Left: Presidio GRIP Top right: Presidio METALLIC Bottom Right: Presidio ULTRA)

Featured Accessory: Speck’s popular line of Presidio cases has been updated in time to order today along with the iPhone X and iPhone 8. The collection includes Presidio ULTRA with the removable ULTRA Bumper that lets you go from slim to rugged protection in a single case (pictured right). Speck’s Presidio Grip and Metallic cases protect your new iPhone against drops up to 10 feet while adding style. And the transparent Presidio Clear is designed for those that want to show off the new iPhones’ design while keeping it protected from drops up to 8 ft.

All Presidio cases have a raised edge around the screen’s bezel to keep the new iPhone’s OLED display free from scratches, and all of them, including ULTRA, can be paired with a ShieldView Glass screen protector for 360-degree coverage.

MORE: