Waze and Spotify one-tap integration now rolling out on iOS

Earlier this year, Waze brought Spotify integration to its Android app. Starting today, the popular map service is bringing its Spotify integration to iOS as well.

AirPods

Waze detailed the update to its Spotify partnership in a blog post. The new feature is designed to make it easier to listen to your favorite music while using navigation. The Spotify integration means you don’t have to switch apps to change and access your favorite tunes while using Waze.

Here’s how Waze describes the benefits of the new feature:

Switch between apps in just one tap, making it easier than ever to control your road trip soundtrack *and* set your destination.

making it easier than ever to control your road trip soundtrack *and* set your destination. Control your song selection so you’re always Waze-ing to the best beats (life’s too short, right?)

so you’re always Waze-ing to the best beats (life’s too short, right?) View recently played content, and jump back to where you left off in that podcast.

and jump back to where you left off in that podcast. Access your uniquely-tailored Spotify recommendations, because the music masters know best.

Waze also notes that with safety in mind, browsing Spotify is blocked while driving (although it’s optional for passengers). The company has also released two new Spotify playlists to go along with the rollout of the new (to iOS) feature.

Follow “Driving Through the Years“ for US hits (in English) and the “Carrokê“ for Brazilian tunes (in Portuguese) and enjoy a hot new soundtrack that’ll make today’s commute a little livelier (and more fun).

The update will automatically be available to users starting today who have the latest Waze and Spotify apps, and will roll out over the “next few weeks.”

Waze and Spotify are both free downloads from the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: