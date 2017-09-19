Popular third-party Home app updated with iOS 11 automation features, more

Before Apple released its first-party Home app with iOS 11, developer Matthias Hochgatterer created his own application that is still popular among HomeKit users. Coinciding with the release of iOS 11, Hochgatterer today has released Home 3 with several notable improvements…

Home 3 brings a new, refined interface that offers updated icons and a bolder text styles. There’s also improved Accessibility features for large text users and Smart Invert Color:

Home 3 looks beautiful with the updated user interface, which is specifically designed for iOS 11. Home also supports the new accessibility text sizes and provides a dark theme, if Smart Invert Colours is enabled.

The update also adds support for the new automation features in iOS 11. For instance, you can now execute actions based on sunrise/sunset patterns, when you leave or arrive home, and more. Home 3 also supports automation based on days of the week:

Automation – Home 3 supports the new automation features introduced in iOS 11. You can now execute actions on sunrise/sunset, when somebody leaves or enters home and when a characteristic value is within a specific range. There are also new trigger conditions to only execute actions on specific weekdays or based on the presence of people at home. These and other features allow you to automate your home in new ways.

Home is a great addition to any HomeKit house, taking a slightly different approach than Apple does to home automation. It can be downloaded from the App Store for $9.99.

More Improvements Actions can now be added directly to triggers

Adds support for programmable switches and color temperature

Provides preview actions to turn devices on or off

Sets unit settings based on devices’ region setting

