Safari 11 now available for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan

Apple has released Safari 11 today alongside iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and more.

Ahead of next week’s release of macOS High Sierra, Apple has made Safari 11 available to users running macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan. The update brings privacy, compatibility, and security improvements and is showing up in the Mac App Store.

Here are the release notes describing the new headlining features:

Stop media with audio from automatically playing on most websites

Adds the ability to configure Reader, content blockers, page zoom, and auto-play settings on a per-website basis, or for all websites

Improves AutoFill accuracy from Contacts cards

Includes updated media controls for HTML video and audio

Enhances performance and efficiency

More details on Safari 11 improvements can be found on Apple’s developer page along with Apple’s security page.

