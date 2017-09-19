Apple releases TestFlight 2 with new design, Swift Playgrounds with AR challenge

Apple has released a new version of its beta software distribution app TestFlight. The new version includes a new design that fits in with iOS 11 (also just released) including a new app icon, 3D Touch features, and more. A new version of Swift Playgrounds for iPad is also now available.
Here’s what’s new in TestFlight:
What’s New in Version 2.0.0
- This update includes a redesigned user interface for iOS 11
- The app list displays apps currently being tested, previously tested apps (including expired and removed apps), and apps that are incompatible for the device being used
- A new welcome screen appears when opening the TestFlight for the first time after updating
- You can now use 3D Touch on the TestFlight app icon to redeem a code or update all apps
- Split view is supported
And here’s the latest for Swift Playgrounds:
What’s New in Version 1.6
- New Augmented Reality challenge uses ARKit to show Byte’s virtual world within the real world
- You can now access the iPad camera from your code
- Errors in your code are more clearly explained
- Your code can take advantage of Swift 4 and the iOS 11 SDK
- New languages for the app and the Learn to Code 1 lessons include: Spanish (Spain), Italian, Dutch, Chinese (traditional), Korean, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Portuguese (Brazil)
* ARKit features require an iPad Pro or iPad (5th generation) running iOS 11
