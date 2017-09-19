Apple releases TestFlight 2 with new design, Swift Playgrounds with AR challenge

Apple has released a new version of its beta software distribution app TestFlight. The new version includes a new design that fits in with iOS 11 (also just released) including a new app icon, 3D Touch features, and more. A new version of Swift Playgrounds for iPad is also now available.

Here’s what’s new in TestFlight:

What’s New in Version 2.0.0

This update includes a redesigned user interface for iOS 11

The app list displays apps currently being tested, previously tested apps (including expired and removed apps), and apps that are incompatible for the device being used

A new welcome screen appears when opening the TestFlight for the first time after updating

You can now use 3D Touch on the TestFlight app icon to redeem a code or update all apps

Split view is supported

And here’s the latest for Swift Playgrounds:

What’s New in Version 1.6

New Augmented Reality challenge uses ARKit to show Byte’s virtual world within the real world

You can now access the iPad camera from your code

Errors in your code are more clearly explained

Your code can take advantage of Swift 4 and the iOS 11 SDK

New languages for the app and the Learn to Code 1 lessons include: Spanish (Spain), Italian, Dutch, Chinese (traditional), Korean, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Portuguese (Brazil)

* ARKit features require an iPad Pro or iPad (5th generation) running iOS 11

