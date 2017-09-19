New Fitness AR app lets you explore your Strava rides, runs and hikes in 3D [Video]

If you enjoy reviewing your cycle rides, runs or hikes in Strava, a new app lets you do this in augmented reality.

Fitness AR projects a 3D terrain map of your path onto a table-top, and allows you to walk around it, viewing it from different angles, as well as move in close to check out details …

You can also use the app to check out other people’s maps.

Fitness AR lets you explore your Strava bike rides and runs in augmented reality. Using Mapbox, a beautiful 3D terrain map is placed in the real world allowing you to walk around and explore your past activities in a way that wasn’t possible before. The featured section has a list of activities you can explore including the terrain of famous cycling routes like Alpe D’Huez and stunning locations like Yosemite Valley. Screenshot and video capture capabilities make it easy for athletes to share 3D maps with friends

The app uses Strava’s API to pull in the data, and Apple’s ARKit to convert it to a 3D AR view.

Fitness AR will be available later today from the App Store, priced at $2.99. The official Strava app remains free of charge.

You can watch a brief video demo below.