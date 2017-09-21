Netflix for iOS updated with support for HDR streaming on select devices

- Sep. 21st 2017 3:34 pm PT

Netflix today has released an update for its iOS app that brings HDR content support to supported devices. The update also brings support and enhancements for iOS 11 all around and is available now for all users as the iPhone 8 starts to arrive to customers around the world.

HDR support on iOS is rather limited, with Netflix’s site indicating that only the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X support the video standard. Meanwhile, The Verge adds that the newest 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models also support HDR.

Finding HDR content on Netflix is pretty easy; you can simply search “HDR” and see a host of titles available, including Netflix Originals and various other films and documentaries.

The Apple TV 4K also supports HDR and 4K content from Netflix, so it shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that the latest iOS devices now support the standard as well. This will ensure that users across the iOS ecosystem get the highest quality possible.

Netflix for iOS is available on the App Store. The company notes that a “premium subscription” is required for HDR streaming and it recommends a 25mbps internet connection as well.

