Tim Cook says Apple is donating $1 million to earthquake recovery efforts in Mexico

Following the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico City and surrounding areas on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook has announced today that Apple will be contributing $1 million to recovery efforts in the country…

Tim Cook made the announcement in a tweet this afternoon, saying that “Mexico’s resilience is in its strength.” Earlier this week Cook offered thoughts and prayers to those affected by the earthquake:

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake that Mexico suffered today. Praying for our friends and colleagues. While there is life there is hope. Mexico’s resilience is its strength. Apple is contributing $1M to recovery efforts.

Following Hurricane Harvey’s devastation last month, Tim Cook said that Apple was donating $2 million to relief efforts while also matching employee donations two-for-one. The company later donated $5 million to Hand in Hand for Hurricane Irma and Harvey recovery efforts.

Mexico City was struck by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday afternoon, wrecking havoc on the city and surrounding areas. According to Reuters, the most recent death toll was at least 233 with over 1,900 injuries. The quake is the deadliest to hit Mexico in the last 32 years.

More than 50 survivors have been plucked from disaster sites in Mexico City since Tuesday afternoon’s 7.1-magnitude quake, and first responders, volunteers and spectators joined in chants of “Yes we can!” The death toll was at least 233, revised down from 237 earlier on Thursday, according to Mexico’s head of civil protection Luis Felipe Puente. In Mexico City 1,900 were injured.

Tim Cook’s tweets can be seen below:

Mientras hay vida, hay esperanza. Mexico’s resilience is its strength. Apple is contributing $1M to recovery efforts. #FuerzaMexico 🇲🇽 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 21, 2017

Nuestros pensamientos están con todos los afectados por el terremoto que sufrió México hoy. Rezando por nuestros amigos y colegas. 🇲🇽 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2017

