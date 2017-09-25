iBooks Author for Mac updated with wide color gamut image support, improved photo and video adding

Apple’s iBooks Author app has been updated for the first time since last year following the release of macOS High Sierra. The new version introduces an improvement to working with photos and videos as well as wide color gamut support.

What’s New in Version 2.6

• Add images and videos from the Photos app using the Media Browser or drag and drop • Support for wide color gamut images • Performance and stability improvements

iBooks Author not only lets you create content for iBooks, but you can also create personal ebooks for you own use as well. iBooks Author 2.6 runs on macOS 10.11 and later. Download it for free from the Mac App Store.

