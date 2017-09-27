Jony Ive to discuss ‘the shape of things to come’ at The New Yorker’s Tech Fest

Apple’s Jony Ive will be making an appearance at next month’s Tech Fest in NYC put on by The New Yorker. The event will feature “leading scientific, technological, and cultural pioneers” talking about technology, media, and much more.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Jony Ive will participate in a conversation with The New Yorker’s David Remmick. The talk will center around “the shape of things to come,” focusing heavily on design.

The Shape of Things to Come Jony Ive, the chief design officer at Apple, in conversation with The New Yorker’s David Remnick.

Also appearing at the event is Snap Inc. chairman Michael Lynton, as well as a range of tech, media, and design powerhouses. The full lineup of attendees can be found here.

Jony Ive isn’t known for making too many public appearances these days, though he was in the crowd for Apple’s September special event. Last year, he offered a sit down interview with Charlie Rose and talked about his relationship with Steve Jobs, Apple’s evolving design culture, and more. He’s appeared at various other panels in the past, such as the Vanity Fair Summit in 2015.

Ive’s appearance comes at a busy time for Apple. The company just unveiled its 2017 lineup of smartphones, including the radially different iPhone X, as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It’s always unclear what Ive will discuss in these sorts of appearances, but it’d sure be interesting to hear more about the design process for iPhone X and his thoughts on the iPhone’s progression over the past 10 years.

Full press release below:

The New Yorker TechFest Returns on October 6, 2017, in New York City Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Pioneers Join New Yorker Writers and Editors to Investigate the Stories of Tomorrow, Today The Shape of Things to Come Jony Ive, the chief design officer at Apple, in conversation with The New Yorker’s David Remnick. The Gene: An Intimate History Siddhartha Mukherjee, an oncologist and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, in conversation with The New Yorker’s David Remnick. L.A. to S.F. in Under an Hour Josh Giegel, the co-founder and president of engineering at of Hyperloop One, in conversation with The New Yorker’s Michael Luo. Beyond the Messy Truth Van Jones, the CNN commentator, author of “Beyond the Messy Truth,” and founder of #YesWeCode, in conversation with The New Yorker’s Adam Davidson. Now in its second year, the New Yorker TechFest, hosted by The New Yorker’s editor, David Remnick, features the magazine’s writers and editors one-on-one with the innovators, dealmakers, and geniuses who are changing the world From Cinema to Snap, Inc. Michael Lynton, the chairman of Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, in conversation with The New Yorker’s David Remnick. Dawn of the New Everything Jaron Lanier, a computer scientist, a musician, and the author of “Dawn of the New Everything: Encounters with Reality and Virtual Reality,” sits down with The New Yorker’s Adrian Chen. The Elixir of Life Exploring Silicon Valley’s quest to live forever. Featuring Bill Maris, the co-founder of Section 32 and the former C.E.O. of Google Ventures, and Thomas Rando, the director of the Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging at Stanford University School of Medicine. Moderated by The New Yorker’s Tad Friend. A Certain Forecast The former E.P.A. administrator Gina McCarthy and The New Yorker’s Elizabeth Kolbert discuss navigating climate change. Life-Saving Drones Keller Rinaudo, the C.E.O. and co-founder of Zipline, a drone-delivery service that provides medical supplies to developing communities, in conversation with The New Yorker’s Nicola Twilley. Man or Machine? With continuing advancements in artificial intelligence, robots are redefining the way we live. We discuss the ramifications, present and future. Featuring Garry Kasparov, the chess grandmaster, political activist, and writer, and Daniela Rus, the director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), at M.I.T. Moderated by The New Yorker’s Sheelah Kolhatkar. Designing Life Will synthetic biology make evolution obsolete? With the artist, designer, and writer Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg and The New Yorker’s Michael Specter. How to Hack Governments and Influence People An investigation of the hacks that have come to define our politics, from individual cyber threats to Russia, Anonymous, and more. What does this mean for democracy? Featuring Gabriella Coleman, an anthropologist and professor at McGill University who studies hacker groups, and Thomas Rid, an author, professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University/S.A.I.S., and cyber-warfare expert. Moderated by The New Yorker’s Raffi Khatchadourian. Women and the Internet: Standing Strong How women are battling Internet bullies and criminals. Featuring Carrie Goldberg, an attorney and legal advocate who fights online sexual harassment and blackmail, and Brianna Wu, a software engineer and Democratic candidate for Congress who has spoken out on GamerGate. Moderated by The New Yorker’s Margaret Talbot. The New Yorker TechFest will also feature sponsor programming, presented by Autogrill Group, a New Yorker TechFest sponsor: The Future of Food We are what we eat. And what we eat is changing. We explore how technology is reshaping the way we think about, cultivate, and consume food. Featuring Dan Barber, the chef and co-owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns; Susan Ungaro, the President of the James Beard Foundation; Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos, the C.E.O. of Autogrill Group; and Steve Johnson, the President and C.E.O. of HMSHost. The New Yorker TechFest <http://techfest.newyorker.com/> will be held at Cedar Lake, in New York City (547 West 26th Street <https://maps.google.com/?q=New+York+City+(547+West+26th+Street&entry=gmail&source=g>). Doors open at 7:45 A.M. for breakfast, and the official program begins at 8:45 A.M. The event will conclude at approximately 6:30 P.M. The complete schedule will be available to attendees in the coming weeks. Please note that participants are subject to change. For ticketing information, and to register, visit http://techfest.newyorker.com/. To request press credentials, please e-mail Adrea Piazza at mailto:Adrea_Piazza@newyorker.com. Follow The New Yorker TechFest across social platforms using #TNYtechfest: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Tumblr , and Snapchat (newyorkermag).

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: