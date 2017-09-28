Google Drive now works with iOS 11’s new Files app

Google announced this week that Drive now fully integrates with Apple’s new Files app on iOS 11. Files allows you to access documents and media from multiple cloud providers including iCloud Drive and Dropbox in a single interface.

iOS 11 Files integration comes with the latest update to Google Drive for iPhone and iPad, version 4.2017.37510. After installing the latest version of Google Drive on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11, look for the ‘More Locations’ section of the Files app which should have a red badge that signals a new provider is available.

Google says the new integration also extends to Docs, Sheets, and Slides by auto-launching the correct app when opening a Google document, spread, or presentation from Files:

With the latest version of the Drive app installed, you can easily access and manage documents and photos stored in Drive just by opening up the Files app on your iOS device. If you have Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides apps installed as well, tapping on any Google document, spreadsheet, or presentation in the Files app will open the app of the associated Google editor. You can also take advantage of new iOS 11 features like dragging and dropping files between apps and folders in the Files App.

Google Drive for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

(It sounds like your mileage may vary for now with the integration experience.)

It’s super super buggy, though. It also doesn’t support Team Drives. https://t.co/z5OaVno5qf — Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) September 28, 2017

