LG UltraFine gets High Sierra update to improve performance for MacBooks

The latest version of Apple’s Mac operating system, High Sierra, was released last week and includes a ton of new features and performance enhancements. It’s full of tweaks to essential apps like Safari, but the remarkable stuff is under-the-hood: a brand-new file system, as well as the groundwork for virtual-reality experiences. Today, LG’s UltraFine monitors are getting a High Sierra update to improve performance and features on MacBooks, made possible thanks to Apple’s new release.

When updating to a new major release of macOS, it’s always a little nerve-wracking to see which of your third-party accessories and software play nice with the new update. Sometimes you’ll need to download even more software to ensure smooth compatibility for the rest of your system, including the inevitable bug fixes and firmware updates.

To make things as smooth as possible for owners of the LG UltraFine Monitor updating to High Sierra, they’ve just dropped the LG Screen Manager – a new automatic software update program that will seamlessly integrate your display with High Sierra while improving key features. Here’s what’s new:

Volume curve fine-tuned

The most notable upgrade comes to the display’s volume control. The speakers are already controlled from your MacBook or iMac, meaning you don’t have to mess with physical buttons on the monitor itself, but new software now fine-tunes the volume curve, making possible more uniform, specific adjustments. Crank up Bach to eleven, set the Norwegian black metal to whisper-quiet, or find a middle-ground that works for you.

Integrated camera boosted

Another boost comes to the integrated camera, upping an already impressive resolution, particularly in low-light environments – meaning FaceTime and Skype users can officially come out of the shadows during work calls, and you won’t have to adjust the lights in your room if you’re webcam livestream gaming late into the night.

USB compatibility upgraded

The software update further improves device compatibility on the display’s three downstream USB-C (480 Mbps) ports. Get free of the annoying error message “USB device not recognized”, and have your underused USB-C devices leap from zero to hero. Nice to see that the one of the biggest problems of USB type-C can be fixed.

Ongoing support

But the best part about the LG Screen Manager is that it’s automated; install it once, and every time there’s a new MacOS update, your display will automatically get an upgraded suite of software that maximizes its performance. Pretty neat, huh?

Even if you’re not already running High Sierra, UltraFine users can download the LG Screen Manager by clicking this link.