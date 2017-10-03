Spot the difference: WhatsApp creates its own emoji, but mimics Apple ones

After long using Apple’s emoji set on both iOS and Android, WhatsApp has now created its own. That decision might make some kind of sense if it had decided to do something radically different, but instead it appears to have just created a close copy of Apple’s own designs.

You can see some direct comparisons above …

The examples come courtesy of Emojipedia, which spotted the, uh, similarities.

At a glance these could be confused for Apple’s own emojis. It appears that the brief for this project may have been “take Apple’s emojis, and change them enough so we can call them our own” […] In the past, WhatsApp would tend to include Apple’s new emojis a few months after they hit iOS.

It’s just an Android beta at this point, so it’s not certain these are the final versions, but there certainly appears to be no doubting the approach being taken.

Apple teased its iOS 11 emoji back in July, with a playful iTunes Movies makeover.

Those planning to buy the iPhone X will be able to take the emoji business to a whole new level through the animoji feature enabled by the face-scanning 3D camera system.

