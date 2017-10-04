These are the latest Apple Pay banks and credit unions

New banks and credit unions across the US and Canada have joined Apple’s list of participating partners as part of the first expansion of Apple Pay for October. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

In the United States:

Andover Bank

Atlanta Postal Credit Union

Bank of Blue Valley

BNY Mellon

Bridge Credit Union

EP Federal Credit Union

First Bristol Federal Credit Union

First Federal S&L of Delta

Northfield Savings Bank

Peoples State Bank of Plainview

Riverview Credit Union

RSI Bank

TBA Credit Union

The First

Western Connecticut Federal Credit Union

Wrentham Cooperative Bank

Coast Capital Savings Credit Union in Canada also joins Apple’s list today.

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple is preparing to ship new features for the mobile payment service with updates to iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming as soon as this month. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches.

We’re expecting Apple Pay Cash to debut later this month, and Apple employees have recently started testing the feature internally.

For more places to use Apple Pay, grocery chain Aldi recently announced its rollout of Apple Pay support and Starbucks updated its Apple Watch app to support reloading store cards.

