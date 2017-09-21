Apple Pay comes to grocery store chain ALDI’s almost 1700 locations

Apple regularly adds new banks and credit unions to support Apple Pay, but mobile payment adoption by major holdouts is a much slower process. Grocery store chain ALDI, however, announced today that it now accepts Apple Pay at its almost 1700 locations across the United States.

“We’re continually innovating to provide our customers a faster, more efficient shopping experience that saves them time and money,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI. “Shoppers love ALDI because we build and run stores they can shop quickly. Contactless payment makes shopping at ALDI that much faster and more convenient.”

Apple Pay lets you securely and conveniently checkout with your iPhone or Apple Watch using your debit or credit card in the Wallet app — avoiding the terrible chip reader and less secure magnetic stripe reader.

Coming later this fall in an update to iOS 11, Apple Pay Cash will enable sending secure payments to contacts over iMessage and introduce a new virtual debit card in the Wallet app.

