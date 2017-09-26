Starbucks now lets you reload store cards with Apple Pay on Apple Watch

Starbucks just made its Apple Watch app a whole lot more useful. Starting today you can reload your Starbucks Card using Apple Pay right on the Apple Watch. Paying with your Starbucks Card was previously supported but was possible with the built-in Wallet app; reloading required using the iPhone app.

Apple first added the ability to use Apple Pay in apps with last year’s watchOS 3 software update. Few apps take advantage of this feature so far (Apple Store for watchOS lets you purchase favorited items using Apple Pay as one example), so it’s nice to see Starbucks finally making use of it.

Most Starbucks locations actually let you pay directly with Apple Pay from the Apple Watch in stores, but using your debit or credit card and not a pre-loaded Starbucks Card doesn’t let you earn points and rewards.

Now that reloading the Starbucks Card can be done from both the iPhone and Apple Watch, this limit is less restrictive. Loading the Starbucks Card ahead of time is an added step in exchange for rewards, but using Apple Pay to conveniently and securely load funds without saving a debit or credit card to Starbucks’ app is a nice feature.

Starbucks has also updated its iPhone app to work with iOS 11. Download the latest version from the App Store.

