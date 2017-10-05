Microsoft brings its Edge browser beta to iOS with features Safari has had for years

Microsoft today is releasing its Edge browser preview for iOS and Android through its Windows Insider program as a part of its latest mobile efforts.

The Verge reports that the move is part of Microsoft’s mobile initiative to make iOS and Android work better with Windows.

The Edge beta brings features like Microsoft’s “continue on PC” that allows users to pick up where they left off on mobile on their PC (yeah, we’ve had Continuity and Handoff with iOS/macOS for years now).

Other features include access to favorites, history, reading list, and ebooks. The Verge notes, however, that Edge for iOS’ biggest omission is the lack of tab and history syncing (from mobile), although those features are said to be arriving in a later date.

Also missing for now is tablet support, so beta testers won’t be able to use their Apple Pencil with iPad for now. Interesting enough, Microsoft hasn’t locked down Edge for iOS and Android to its own Bing search engine and does let you go for Google or Yahoo.

If you happen to be interested in trying out the Edge beta for iOS, you’ll need to be on the latest Windows 10 Insider Fall Creators Update. More info can be found here. Just last week Apple ditched Bing for Siri and Spotlight web searches on both iOS and macOS as it shifted back to Google.

