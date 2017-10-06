Live Blog: Jony Ive design talk at The New Yorker TechFest

Jony Ive, Apple’s Chief Design Officer, is set to take the stage at The New Yorker TechFest to discuss ‘The Shape of Things to Come’ with The New Yorker‘s editor David Remnick. 9to5Mac is live from the venue in New York City and will have full coverage starting at the top of the hour (10 am PT/1 pm ET). Follow along below:

Jony Ive conversation starts in 30 minutes

Remnick is introducing Ive now. Starting by referencing the Ian Parker profile of Ive from a few years ago. Specifically about carelessness of design in the real world. Ive says it’s an occupation hazard of his not to see the flaw in designs.

Ive is asked about how this affected him as a young person. Ive answers that he noticed patterns and design in rooms and reactions to objects. He says he detested most things as they were built in an opportunistic way or a schedule, not for people.

Ive says we find it hard to articulate why good design affects us, but we sense care and dislike carelessness.

Ive says in his day-to-day job, it can be easy to become numb to design that can’t be seen, like the internals of products, but it needs consideration.

Remnick asks where design comes from, Ive says it comes from different places. Things will drive you crazy so you want to fix them — like the iPhone, Apple loathed the phones they were using and were ‘soul destroying’ and poorly made. Ive says ‘we’re important’ and we deserve care. He says his design team is hopelessly inquisitive and constantly exploring.

By the way, Ive is wearing the Apple Watch Edition Series 3 with white ceramic.

Ive says he dislikes numbers when asked about his disdain for being a business man. He says “Steve was very clear that the goal of Apple was not to make money.”

Ive says he got to live through a succession of CEOs from 1992 to 1996 that focused only on turning the company around but failed. When Steve returned, he didn’t focus on making money, just great products, which didn’t immediately make money but lead to today.

Remnick says Ive has a “pretty damn big role” at Apple and asked about his time with Jobs. Ive says he “clicked” with Steve from the first meeting. He says Steve told Jony he’d been incredibly ineffective at his job up to that point. Ive says he wasn’t offended because it was the truth and the situation was harder than Jobs’ words.

Ive says there’s something about the process that he finds remarkable. That on a Tuesday there is no idea, but on a Wednesday there is one. Ive says he is so grateful he can participate in that process.

Remnick asks about his time with Jobs and if he thinks its a moment in time. Can Apple be revolutionary today? Ive responds absolutely. He says the team has been amassing experience over the years combined with a number of technologies he can’t detail that makes him genuinely excited. Remnick asks if he’s excited about AI. Ive says yes, it’s such a broad term that it’s already here today, but it can become something more in the future.

Asked about the impact of the iPhone in society, Ive says there’s an awareness but he tends to be preoccupied with what Apple is working on at the moment. That with any tool there can be use and misuse and he feels a joy when products connect with people. That Apple’s customers are fabulous and provide lots of feedback. When someone takes the time to write a letter and share stories, that encourages him and gives him joy. As for misuse, constant use is one example.

Asked if he tends to constantly look at email, Ive says with his new watch he doesn’t as much. Ive says sometimes it’s nice to have space. That sometimes we fill space because we can but not because we should.

Ive says Apple’s products are so complex, they require a broad range of expertise. He believes the process will be remembered most fondly, not neccesarily the products. Ive says he could not be happier if he gets to sit down with one of the world’s greatest chip designers for two hours. The sense of excellence makes something very well.

Ive says he had the most wonderful teacher in Steve. He says he’s never met anybody with his focus. Ive says Steve would say “Jony, you have to understand there are measures of focus and one of them is how often you say no.” Ive says it’s exhausting but necessary to sustain the focus.

Remnick asks if Ive feels as hungry as he once did. Ive responds absolutely. He says there are certain ideas that Apple has, but they are waiting for the technology to catch up.

Specifically, Ive says the opportunity around displays are extraordinary. Ive says the iPhone X has technology Apple has been working on for five years.

Ive says that in hindsight, everything seems inevitable but for the vast majority of developing 99% of the work fails.

Jony says there are two behaviors: being inquisitive and curious and light on your feet. But at the same time, if you’re going to do something new, there’s a reason it hasn’t been done before and you must be determined. He said this change is exhausting but required.

Remnick asks about Ive’s most interesting failure. Ive says he’s not sure any failure was interesting. He says Apple has made numerous mistakes, but he’s confident the mistakes weren’t born from laziness. He says Apple is a bunch of worrying individuals.

That’s a wrap! We’ll have a full transcript of the conversation shortly.

