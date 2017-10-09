What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 2? A look at new changes and features [Video]

iOS 11.1 beta 2 was released earlier today, and we’ve taken some time to talk about the new features and changes found in the beta release. The biggest new feature, one alluded to ahead of time by Apple, is the inclusion of new Unicode 10 emoji characters. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough for the details.

Changes/features covered in this video

New Unicode 10 emoji characters

Reachability bug fixed on Home screen

Emergency SOS Preferences tweaked

3D Touch Multitasking returns!

Obviously people are really excited about the many new emoji present in iOS 11.1 beta 2. The new emoji are indeed nice, but it’s the presence of 3D Touch multitasking gestures that steals the show for power users.

Apple removed the 3D Touch multitasking gesture in a prior iOS 11 beta, much to the chagrin of those who love the feature. The new implementation of 3D Touch multitasking seems to be more refined, with improved animation. The gesture also seems easier to invoke, especially with a case.

As I show in the video, the 3D Touch multitasking can be used in one of two ways. A). For quickly invoking the App Switcher, and B). For quickly switching between the two most recently used apps. Of course, you will need a 3D Touch-enabled device in order to utilize the gesture.

Video walkthrough

If you missed our previous look at the initial iOS 11.1 beta, you can find the full post here. We’ve also embedded its accompanying video walkthrough below for your convenience.