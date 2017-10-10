Tim Cook believes learning to code is more important than English [Video]

Tim Cook is touring France this week where he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about education and taxes, and a new video interview via Konbini shows the Apple CEO talking more about the former.

The video shows a series of answers to questions asked off camera that have been strung together in a short clip. Cook remarks that Apple has always come from a creative background since the first Mac was made by a team of musicians and artists as well as engineers and computer scientists. Cook also describes the impact that mobile apps have had including making guitar lessons accessible to those who couldn’t afford it otherwise.

On the topic of programming, Cook says he thinks it would be more important for a young French student to learn coding than English, because a programming language can reach seven billion people around the world. Cook clarifies that he doesn’t believe people shouldn’t learn English, but he thinks coding should be required to learn in schools around the world.

He also calls Swift the language that’s as easy to learn as Apple products are to use. Apple has made its Swift programming language more approachable with robot and instrument programming using Apple’s Playgrounds app for iPad, free iBook development lessons, and more.

Check out latest Cook’s interview below: