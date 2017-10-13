Sprint offers new iPhone 8 & 8 Plus deals starting at $0 down, $9.72/month

Sprint is today announcing a new deal for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, offering customers $350 off the new phones and bringing down the monthly instalments to less than $10/month.

You’ll still need to trade in an eligible device and sign up for the Sprint Flex lease and upgrade program, but now you can get the iPhone 8 (64 GB) for $0 down starting at just $9.72/month installments.

The monthly payments go up from there for the higher capacity 256GB iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus models. The 8 Plus starts at $13.89 per month under the new deal and all of the savings come via bill credits through Sprint Flex:

iPhone 8 (64 GB): $0 down, $9.72 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit;

iPhone 8 (256 GB): $150 down, $9.72 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

iPhone 8 Plus (64 GB): $0 down, $13.89 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

iPhone 8 Plus (256 GB): $150 down, $13.89 per month Sprint Flex payment after $19.45 per month bill credit

To take advantage you’ll have to be a new customer adding a new line of service or an existing customer eligible for an upgrade. You’ll also need to trade in one of the following devices: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Samsung GS8, Samsung GS8+, Samsung GS7, Samsung GS7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, BlackBerry KEYone, HTC U11.

You can learn more about the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus deals on Sprint’s website here.

