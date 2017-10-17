WhatsApp launches encrypted ‘Live Location’ sharing feature in mobile app

WhatsApp today has released a new location sharing feature for its popular app. This latest feature allows users to share their location with other contacts using end-to-end encryption.

In a blog post, WhatsApp today shared details about its newest feature. Users can share their location on a per chat basis and for a limited amount of amount of time, and also have the ability to stop sharing at any point.

When multiple people in a chat share their location, you’ll be able to everyone’s location on the same map. To use the new feature, tap on the attach button, then under “Location” you’ll find the new “Share Live Location” option.

Whether you’re meeting up with friends, letting loved ones know you’re safe, or sharing your commute, Live Location is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are. This end-to-end encrypted feature lets you control who you share with and for how long. You can choose to stop sharing at any time or let the Live Location timer simply expire.

WhatsApp says that this latest feature is coming to both iOS and Android and will be rolling out over the “coming weeks.”

Location sharing recently came to Snapchat this past summer, while Google Maps also implemented similar functionality. Apple has offered its own take on location sharing for a while with the Find My Friends app.

WhatsApp is a free download from the App Store.

