Jamf Pro 10 coming w/ all-new interface, Jamf + Microsoft partnering on Mac enterprise solution

Jamf Nation User Conference kicks off today where Jamf is announcing several new updates including Jamf Pro 10 general availability, a new Marketplace and Developer Program for integrating with Jamf, and two additional regional cloud locations. Jamf is also announcing a new partnerships with Microsoft and eSpark for Mac and iPad deployment.

Jamf Pro 10

Jamf Pro 10, which brings a restyled user interface and has been in beta testing, will be available for all users starting next week on October 31. Here’s an overview of what the latest update delivers:

A new interface: Jamf Pro has a new look and features that make it easier for new users get started and be productive. Driven from extensive user feedback and testing, Jamf Pro 10 is equipped with breadcrumbs, collapsible navigation and context-aware warnings so IT administrators know what to do next and why. In addition, new dashboards are report-ready, so users can easily keep stakeholders apprised and their environments in compliance.

Improved patch management: Jamf Pro 10 gives IT administrators automatic visibility into which devices are eligible for each patch and purpose-built patch policies to help automate the scoping and delivery of software patches.

Jamf Pro 10 gives IT administrators automatic visibility into which devices are eligible for each patch and purpose-built patch policies to help automate the scoping and delivery of software patches. Customizable app catalog: Jamf Self Service is now completely customizable. Organizations can brand it with their own logo, banner or doc icon, creating a seamless experience for end users to conduct Mac updates, app installs, or get the resources they need to do their jobs.

Jamf is also unveiling a new Marketplace and Developer Program to showcase new integrations with its solutions:

The Marketplace is designed to serve as a central location for prospects and customers to find, learn about and utilize valuable tools to integrate with and extend the Jamf platform. To make it easy for organizations to integrate Jamf within their environment, Jamf also announced the Jamf Developer Program. Accessible through a portal, developers now have a single location to access Jamf’s API, webhooks and other resources to integrate with Jamf Pro.

The firm will also open two new regional cloud locations starting today. These are located in Tokyo and Sydney to “offer Jamf’s global customer base enhanced performance as well as greater flexibility, control and security to successfully manage their Apple devices.”

Jamf + Microsoft

Jamf and Microsoft have a new Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) Partnership intended to encourage Mac adoption in the enterprise.

Together, Jamf and EMS prevent an authorized user from using a personal Mac, an unmanaged Mac or a managed corporate Mac that is not compliant with security policies and therefore is more vulnerable to security threats. Jamf and EMS address this by requiring the user to register devices they want to use to access applications connected to Azure AD, including Office 365.

Jamf says this solution will be available later this year, and a public beta will be available for organizations to test.

eSpark & Education

Lastly, Jamf is announcing that eSpark has selected it as the exclusive Mobile Device Management partner for integrating Apple technology into K-12 classrooms.

Jamf Pro and eSpark deliver a transformative iPad experience in any environment. By enrolling iPad devices with Jamf Pro, high quality apps curated by eSpark are automatically distributed without teacher or IT interaction to individual students based on assessment data. This allows districts to leverage existing test data to target the area of greatest need for each student in reading and math. Students then progress through the interactive content, mastering concepts and creative challenges at their own individual pace. App licenses are easy to manage because apps are automatically installed, revoked and reused wirelessly according to student needs, preserving IT time, device space and app budgets.

You can learn more about the newly announced partnership here and stay tuned for more Jamf Nation User Conference coverage.

