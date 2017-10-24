Latest Amazon Kindle iOS app adds new light theme, one-tap navigation, and Goodreads built in [Video]

The latest version of the Amazon Kindle iOS app, rolling out from today, adds a new light theme to the existing dark one. Navigation has also been improved, the company aiming to provide single-tap access to your most frequently-used features.

But the biggest change is building GoodReads right into the app. Amazon first integrated the Kindle app with Goodreads back in 2014, but is now making it an integral part of the app, which the company says offers three benefits to readers …

NordVPN

First, it will make it easier to see what your friends are reading, and to get recommendations. Second, you’ll be able to discuss books with others. Third, you’ll have a new way to connect with authors.

Find New Books to Read. Browse the new Community tab to keep up-to-date with what friends and readers you follow are reading. When you find a book you are interested in, you can add it to your Want to Read list for quick reference when you are ready to start your next book. Connect with Readers Who Like Similar Books. To help you get recommendations from readers who like the same books, Goodreads also suggests people to follow, including authors and popular Goodreads reviewers. Share Your Thoughts About Books You’ve Read. Post notes and highlights from your book for friends to see and comment on. Easily share when you start reading a book, as well as your rating/review when you’ve finished a book.

Goodreads CEO Otis Chandler says it aims to provide a more convenient way to do something book lovers have always done.

When you finish an amazing book, you can’t wait to find out if other readers feel the same way. Readers trust their friends for recommendations, with around half of them saying they discover books through word-of-mouth. With the new features on Kindle, connecting with your friends and similar readers in the Goodreads community is now built into the app.

The new integration is limited to the US app for now, and is also currently exclusive to iOS. The Android app will get the Goodreads link in a future release.

Amazon Kindle is a free download from the App Store.