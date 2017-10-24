Apple promoting iPhone X and 8 Plus Portrait Lighting effects feature with duo of new tutorials

Apple has shared two new videos highlighting how to use its new Portrait Lighting feature that iPhone 8 Plus and soon-to-be iPhone X customers can use. The short how to videos are in the same style as Apple’s other recent Apple Pay videos with clear, simple steps explained with text and screenshot footage with punchy, upbeat electronic music.

The new videos are called ‘How to shoot with Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus’ and ‘How to edit Portrait Lighting effects on iPhone 8 Plus’ and are about forty seconds long each. These new how-to videos follow an ad that Apple released about a month ago that focused on the new feature.

Like Portrait Mode last year, Apple released Portrait Lighting this fall in beta, with improvements sure to come over the coming months.

Here are Jordan’s thoughts on Portrait Lighting from our iPhone 8 Plus review:

I found the feature to work quite well and more often than not enhanced any portrait I took versus my natural light. The feature, however, seems to be specifically suited to portraits of a human face, opposed to the main Portrait Mode that does a pretty good job at shooting inanimate objects as well.

Check out the videos below. If you’ve been using this feature with you iPhone 8 Plus, what do you think?