Apple quietly launches new 12-inch MacBook leather sleeve accessory

All of the buzz is surrounding the launch of the iPhone X, but Apple has quietly launched a new leather sleeve accessory for the 12-inch MacBook. The Leather Sleeve for 12‑inch MacBook, which looks very similar to the Leather Sleeve for iPad Pro, is available in either Saddle Brown or Midnight Blue.

Unlike the iPad Pro Leather Sleeve, the MacBook version features a slit along the horizontal edge of the leather. This should make it easier to insert or remove the 12-inch MacBook, as there’s less travel involved.

You’ll also notice four feet indentions on the back of the sleeve to accommodate the feet on the bottom of the MacBook. Thoughtfully, the sleeve allows you to charge your MacBook with a USB-C cable while the unit is enclosed inside.

Unsurprisingly, the sleeves aren’t cheap; both are available for sale for $149.00. To justify the cost, Apple notes that they are made from high-quality European leather, and that they include a soft microfiber interior to protect your MacBook’s aluminum finish.

You can order a Leather Sleeve for 12‑inch MacBook starting today, with 1-business day free shipping times. If you’re looking for something significantly cheaper, I’ve had a good experience with the MoKo Sleeve Bag, a pseudo-leather sleeve available on Amazon. The material isn’t nearly as nice as the Apple Leather Sleeve, but it features a bit more cushion, and like the MacBook Leather Sleeve, allows you to charge your MacBook while it’s enclosed inside.

What do you think about the Leather Sleeve for 12‑inch MacBook? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

