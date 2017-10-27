Some iPhone X pre-order customers seeing delivery date improvements

Apple’s new iPhone X officially went up for pre-order last night, and as expected, shipping times began to slip pretty quickly. Estimates currently sit at 5 to 6 weeks, but for those who got their order in early and have a 1-2 week delivery, Apple is working to improve that date…

As noted by several Reddit users and MacRumors, some iPhone X pre-order customers who had delivery estimates between November 10th and November 17th have seen their estimated delivery date improve to November 3rd.

It’s unclear what rhyme or reason there is for which customers see this change, but it’s notable for those who were ready to pre-order at 12:01 AM last night for launch day delivery and failed. It seems that, at this stage, T-Mobile customers are the ones primarily seeing their shipping times improve.

This also means that those who currently sit at 2 to 3 week and longer delivery dates could see their estimates improve too. The more iPhone X units Apple is able to get out the door means the company is ramping up its supply faster than it initially estimated. Apple is usually rather conservative with delivery windows, and this is yet another sign of that.

Apple said in a statement earlier today that iPhone X demand is “off the charts.” The device went up for pre-order last night with all models shipping by November 3rd. That quickly changed, however, and within 30 minutes, estimates had fallen all the way to 4 to 5 weeks. Currently, the shipping window is 5 to 6 weeks – and that makes great news for the reseller market.

Apple has said that it will have in-store availability of iPhone X next Friday, November 3rd, so if you were unable to secure one last night, you can arrive early to your local Apple Store and give it a shot.

Be sure to keep an eye on your iPhone X ship date and let us know down in the comments if you see any improvements.

