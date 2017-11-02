Grammarly launches iOS keyboard with advanced grammar and contextual spell checking features

Grammarly is launching a clever new iPhone and iPad keyboard that includes sophisticated grammar, spelling, and punctuation coaching features. Grammarly Keyboard brings the popular writing service from the desktop to anywhere you can write on iOS.

Grammarly announced the new third-party keyboard availability in a blog post this week:

Developed by some of the world’s leading authorities on linguistic technology, Grammarly’s algorithms not only catch context-specific grammar and spelling mistakes, but also the kind of confusing sentences that leave your colleagues (or worse, your boss) wondering what you’re talking about. For Grammarly Premium users, the keyboard will also improve word choice and suggest style improvements so the need for “Sent from my iPhone” can become a relic of the past.

I’ve used Grammarly on Safari from the Mac and it can be a really useful coach when writing professionally.

Grammarly’s iOS keyboard looks similar to the standard keyboard which is a nice approach and adds intelligent writing features like realtime grammar checking, contextual spell checking, advanced punctuation correction, and vocabulary enhancements with a synonym finder.

The third-party keyboard also offers explanations for what mistakes you’ve made when writing so you can learn from your errors and not repeat them. Having these features accessible in any app where you can write should make iPhone and iPad an even better writing tool.

You can download Grammarly Keyboard for free from the App Store.

