Apple’s new ‘This Weekend Only’ promo offers in-app deals from HotelTonight, Chipotle, more

As part of its redesigned App Store with a focus on curation and editorial content, this evening has launched a new “This Weekend Only” weekly promotion. This will offer discounts on things such as apparel, travel, food, and other categories. Apple is kicking it off with five stellar offerings from HotelTonight, Chipotle, and more.

Apple explains that “This Weekend Only” will appear every Thursday evening in the App Store, offering an exclusive promotion that’s available in popular applications. Each week’s deal will be good through Sunday.

Here’s how Apple describes the new initiative:

Today, we’re kicking off a new way to save using your favorite apps. You’ll get great deals, available only through these apps, on everything from apparel to food delivery, hotel reservations to movie tickets. To see the discounts, head to the Apps tab each Thursday. There you’ll find an app labeled “This Weekend Only” with an exclusively promotion that’s valid though Sunday.

In celebration of the new program, Apple is offering discounts in five applications, not just one, including HotelTonight, Warby Parker, Under Armour, Chipotle, and Shoptiques.

It appears that some of these deals are still rolling out to their respective applications. For instance, I was successfully able to redeem the Under Armour promo, but not the HotelTonight deal.

Here are the offers:

HotelTonight

HotelTonight lets you book last-minute hotel rooms at a discount seven days in advance (or sooner). This weekend, receive up to 40 percent off the original room price.

Download HotelTonight

Glasses by Warby Parker

Glasses by Warby Parker carries trendy yet surprisingly affordable prescription glasses and sunglasses. Place your order this weekend and receive a free geometric case, a $15 value.

Download Glasses by Warby Parker

Under Armour

Under Armour, a go-to app for athletic apparel and sneakers, is offering $20 off orders of $100 or more this weekend only.

Download Under Armour

Chipotle

Chipotle just added Apple Pay to its app, which makes getting your burrito fix easier than ever. This weekend, get free Chips & Queso with your first entrée purchase.

Download Chipotle

Shoptiques. Shop local stores.

Shoptiques carries apparel, jewelry, and home accessories from over 5,000 local boutiques. This weekend, all orders over $100 are 15 percent off.

Download Shoptiques

