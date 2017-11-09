Apple says software fix will address unresponsive iPhone X screen at cold temperatures

Some iPhone X customers have complained in the last week that their phone screen does not work at near-freezing temperatures.

Apple has now said that it has an identified an issue where the iPhone X display becomes unresponsive to touches after a ‘rapid change’ in temperature. The company promised a forthcoming software fix will resolve the problem.

Apple says that iOS devices should be used at operating temperatures between 0º and 35º celsius.

It appears the ‘coldgate’ problem with iPhone X was happening at temperatures close to zero degrees, but still within the recommended temperature range.

Apple’s statement says that in certain conditions, the iPhone X will temporarily be unable to respond to user input if the temperature of the surrounding environment suddenly dropped.

However, the screen should work again after a matter of seconds. Whilst it is more of a nuisance than a permanent problem, this is not how he iPhone is supposed to behave.

Apple says that it will issue a fix in an upcoming software update. It does not appear to be an inherent hardware fault.

Apple today released iOS 11.1.1 with a couple of critical software bug fixes for autocorrect and Hey Siri. iOS 11.2 is also currently in beta and set to be released for iPhone and iPad users before the end of the year.

Apple didn’t specify an exact timeframe for the ‘coldgate’ bug-fix but it seems most likely to be rolled into iOS 11.2.