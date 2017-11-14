Are you interested in either of the rumored additions to Apple’s 2018 iPhone line? [Poll]

KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo released a new report yesterday breaking down what we can expect with the iPhone lineup in 2018. Kuo explained that Apple will add a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone and a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to its product mix in 2018 – both with the bezel-less iPhone X design.

Would you be interested in either of these models?

The iPhone X currently offers a 5.8-inch display, which is bigger than the iPhone 8 Plus and previous ‘Plus’ models – which feature a 5.5-inch display. The difference is, however, that most of that added screen real estate comes vertically and is occupied by the home indicator along the bottom and the notch up top.

Because of this, the iPhone X doesn’t feel bigger than ‘Plus’ devices. It actually feels smaller and more akin to the standard iPhone 8. You also lose some software features such as the horizontal home screen and support for tabs in Safari.

Presumably, the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone next year will bring back some of those Plus features. The larger form factor will also appease those who purchased the iPhone X under the impression it would offer a similar experience to Plus model iPhones.

There’s also the oddity of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone that KGI says is coming next year. It’s hard to tell where this model will fit into Apple’s product lineup, but I’m inclined to think it will be the most affordable model and lack some of the most high-end iPhone X features.

KGI predicts the 6.1-inch model coming in at between $649 and $749, as we wrote yesterday:

Currently, the iPhone X starts at $999 and is the cheapest way to have Face ID and the new design. KGI predicts the 6.1-inch LCD will start between $649 and $749 to address the low-end to midrange markets thanks to a lower resolution display and cheaper build materials.

Personally, I would absolutely buy the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone next year. I was a loyal Plus user up until the iPhone X and the switch has definitely taken some adjustments. The 6.5-inch OLED model, however, sounds like it could be the perfect combination of screen size and form factor.

What about you? Would you be interested in either the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone next year, or the 6.5-inch? Let us know in the poll above and explain your choice down in the comments.

