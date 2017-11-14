Coach adds more Apple Watch band options ahead of the holidays

Coach today has released some updated Apple Watch band options and brought some brand new bands to its fall lineup.

As spotted by Haute Écriture, Coach has released the Strap with Camo Print (actually more of a varied brown coloring) and the Strap with Sharky. As for bands with new color options, the Strap with Tea Rose is now available in Heather Gray and the Strap with Prints comes in Black Multi or Melon.

Haute Écriture notes that the Strap with Tea Rose was previously The Tea Rose Appliqué Leather Strap and the Strap with Charms was previously called The Leather Strap with Charms. The other Apple Watch band offerings from Coach also see name simplifications in line with the aforementioned bands.

The bands which are made in limited quantities are priced at $150, except for the Strap with Tea Rose which comes in at $175. You can find them online or at Coach retail stores.

Strap with Camo Print Strap with Prints Strap with Tea Rose Strap with Sharky Strap with Rexy

