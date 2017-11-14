You can now control your Sonos speakers directly from the Pandora app on iOS

Pandora and Sonos today joined together to announce that you can now control your Sonos speakers directly through the Pandora app on iOS. The feature is available to all Pandora users, including those on the free tier and Pandora Premium.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Sonos users can choose speakers, group and ungroup speakers, and manage volume and rooms directly from within the Pandora app. Additionally, users can control Pandora hands-free using Alexa on the Sonos One or with an Amazon Echo or Eco Dot.

This also marks the first time that Pandora Premium has been supported with Sonos. This means you can listen to songs and albums on-demand, ad-free. Previously, Sonos only worked with the radio-style station that Pandora offers.

Control from Pandora Use the Pandora app to send music to any Sonos speaker and easily control rooms and volume. Ask Alexa Enjoy hands-free control with the new Sonos One or by hooking up your system to an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. Use your voice to play stations, and pause, resume and skip songs. Try the all-new Pandora Premium Listen to songs and albums on-demand without ads and create your own playlists. Get a free 90-day trial with this exclusive offer for Sonos owners.

Pandora explains that this feature makes it easier to control Pandora and lets users control music in their preferred way.

Enjoy your music, your way on Sonos directly through Pandora’s intuitive, seamless and easy-to-navigate app, or go hands-free and ask Alexa to play your favorite Pandora station on your Sonos speaker via voice-control. Whether you control directly from the Pandora app, through the Sonos app, or with your voice by asking Alexa—you can enjoy your music, your way.

More information is available in Pandora’s announcement blog post.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: