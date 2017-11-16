WWDC iOS app updated for iOS 11 and iPhone X

Apple has updated its WWDC app for iOS 11 and iPhone X. The new version, 6.0.3, takes full advantage of the larger iPhone X display and is no longer letterboxed. The update also includes a fix for a media bug:

What’s New Version 6.0.3 This update includes support for iOS 11 and iPhone X, as well as fixes for downloading videos and viewing photos.

Apple’s developer conference app also includes an iMessage sticker pack as well as an Apple Watch app and an Apple TV version for viewing developer session videos.

Now the app is ready for iPhone X and WWDC next summer where we’ll see iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12.

WWDC for iOS is a free download on the App Store.

