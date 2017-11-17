Apple discounts BeatsX, Powerbeats3, and Beats Solo3 by up to 30%

Apple today has three of its Beats headphone models on sale between 20%-30% off the standard retail prices. The discounts apply to Apple’s BeatsX, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and Beats Solo3 Wireless in most colors.

It’s rare for Apple to offer special pricing on its products through its online or retail stores, but today we’re seeing BeatsX $50 off for $99, Powerbeats3 Wireless $40 off for $160, and Beats Solo3 Wireless at $60 off for $240.

While these are definitely the best deals we’re likely to see from Apple on these headphones, you can save a bit more cash on Amazon with the Powerbeats3 Wireless at $134 ($66 off) and Beats Solo3 Wireless at $199 ($100 off). BeatsX on Amazon are the same $99 ($50 off) as Apple.

All of these Beats headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless pairing along with the Fast Fuel tech to charge up your headphones with hours of playback in a mere 5 minutes.

Check out our review coverage of BeatsX, Powerbeats3 vs BeatsX vs AirPods, and an in depth comparison of Powerbeats3 and AirPods.

Interesting enough these special deals on Beats headphones didn’t seem to be featured in Apple’s recently released holiday gift guide. For all the best deals this holiday season keep your eye on 9to5Toys and the continually updated Black Friday guide.

