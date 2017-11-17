Hands-on with Apple Park Visitor Center’s AR campus experience [Video]

Apple Park’s Visitor Center opened to the general public for the first time today, and one of the features many people are most excited about is an interactive augmented reality experience that Apple has built to show guests what the new campus is all about. We got a hands-on look with the special app to see how it works.

Immediately following the introduction of the iPhone X this past September, 9to5Mac got a sneak peak of Apple’s AR demo for the first time. One third of the visitor center building’s main floor is dedicated to a massive aluminum model of Apple Park. The model is crossed with gridlines, providing tracking points for a special ARKit-enabled app that Apple has built in conjunction with the Unreal Engine to work alongside the model.

By using the app, visitors can get a birds-eye glimpse of the entire campus, and even raise the roof of any building and look right inside. The app overlays foliage, lighting effects, and building details onto the plain aluminum model that respond to user important, like changing the time of day. The custom app is installed on special iPads branded with Apple Park iconography on the back instead of the traditional Apple logo. Check out the video and photo gallery below to see the app in action.