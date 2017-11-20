Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, first expected in March, coming to iOS this week

Nintendo’s second iOS title, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, will be released on Wednesday, the company has announced. It was first expected back in March …

The company teased an announcement last month, but said only that it would be coming in November. A tweet now confirms the date.

Have you heard the news? Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will be coming to mobile devices worldwide on 11/22!

The game hands you the keys to a campsite, yours to build and run.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a game in which you build a cosy camp life with friends and your favourite animals. Imagine arriving at a beautiful but empty campsite surrounded by natural splendour. Then, out of nowhere, Isabelle hands you the keys to the camp! You can make the place your own by crafting furniture, amenities and other fun items for your animal friends to interact with. Visit nearby recreation areas to go fishing, gather fruit and collect bugs. Take advantage of all that camp life has to offer! Stop by and say hello to animals visiting nearby recreation areas. You can grow your friendship and earn rewards by helping them find the things they need.

It’s a freemium game, though those who got early access to it in Australia said that it’s not too annoying to play without in-app purchases.

You can watch a video trailer below.