Nintendo teases Animal Crossing for iOS with announcement set for this week

Nintendo today has shared it will reveal details this week about its release for the mobile version of its popular title, Animal Crossing. First expected back in March of this year, Animal Crossing will be the second Nintendo title to come to iOS this year.

Shortly after Nintendo announced a February 2 launch date for Fire Emblem Heroes, it also shared that Animal Crossing would be delayed, but without any specifics beyond April or later.

Now, with 2017 coming to a close, Nintendo has announced via Twitter and its Japanese site that it will share more details about the game for mobile platforms. You can watch the announcement on YouTube, which will happen on October 24 at 11 PM ET/October 25 12 PM JST.

While Animal Crossing could be the last game Nintendo may bring to iOS this year, there’s still a chance we could see a Zelda title released before 2018. Reports earlier this year suggested that a Zelda release would follow Animal Crossing, but without any details about whether it would be a full 3D RPG, 2D, or totally new approach.

After the success of Super Mario Run as iOS’ first Nintendo title and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch, a Zelda release for iOS would be highly popular.