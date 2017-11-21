Sonos rolls out Spotify control with voice using Alexa ahead of delayed HomePod launch

Sonos has officially launched support for controlling Spotify music playback using Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant with the wireless speaker system. The partnership between the three companies brings voice control to the largest music streaming service on hi-fi wireless speakers ahead of Apple’s delayed HomePod smart speaker launch.

Sonos originally described the collaboration at the end of August and promised the feature would reach customers next month by December 21, and today the feature is available to all customers in plenty of time for the holidays.

Spotify control using Alexa works in two ways with a Premium subscription:

Sonos also lets you control Spotify from either the Sonos controller app or directly from the Spotify app.

HomePod will similarly offer voice-controlled music playback using Siri and Apple Music when it launches in early 2018, but Apple’s smart speaker will miss its promised December launch.

In the meantime, Sonos One is a great recommendation for potential smart speaker customers as the wireless hi-fi speaker works with Amazon Alexa and will gain support for Google Assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2 feature next year. AirPlay 2 will allow Siri control from Apple devices to all Sonos speakers, but there’s no promised ship date yet.

Sonos also recently introduced the ability to control music playback directly from the Pandora app and Tidal app, and Apple Music works with Sonos from the Sonos app on iOS and macOS.

Check out our full review of the recently launched Sonos One for more details on the latest smart wireless music speaker, and catch up on our review of the Sonos Play:5 which works with Amazon Echo and Dot for voice control and a more premium sound.

